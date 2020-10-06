2 injured as car hits their motorbike twice in quick succession

Two persons were injured after a car hit their motorbike twice in quick succession in Shahdara’s Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when one Zuber and his friend Siraj were returning home on a two-wheeler, police said

Zuber, a resident of old Seemapuri, works at a pastry shop in Dilshad Garden. On Monday, he was riding the motorbike with Siraj when a swift car allegedly hit the two-wheeler, leading to an argument between the two riders and the car’s occupant, a senior police officer said, adding it was sorted out soon

However, the car again hit the motorbike near a red light, following which the two fell down on the road. The car’s driver fled from the spot, police said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Seemapuri police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said, adding Zuber and Siraj have received minor injuries.