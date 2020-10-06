CBI to probe 2019 rape-murder of 12-year-old girl in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to handover to the CBI probe into the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Manuabhan Tekri here more than a year ago, an official said. The incident took place on April 30, 2019, at Manuabhan Tekri under the Koh-e-Fiza police station area of the state capital, the public relations department official said.

While deciding to handover the probe to the CBI, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those found guilty of crime against girls will get stern punishment, the official said. The victims mother had been demanding a CBI probe for a long time, a home ministry official said.

The 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men. Police suspect the girl's teenage aunt knew the accused and was involved in abetment of the crime. The victim was visiting a temple with her 16-year-old aunt when the accused approached her, the police have said.

The men took the girl to a secluded spot nearby, where they raped her and then smashed her head with stones, they said. Her aunt was not around when she was taken away by the duo, the police said.

The following day, the victim's family filed a complaint with the police and both the men - who lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl - were arrested, they said. The girl's aunt was also taken into custody, the police added.