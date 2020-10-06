Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Taliban, Afghan negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks - sources

Efforts to resolve disagreements over Islamic jurisprudence and whether a U.S.-Taliban accord reached in February on a U.S. troop withdrawal would serve as the basis of the peace talks will continue on the sidelines of the main negotiations, two sources said. The progress was achieved with the help of U.S. officials, as the two sides drew up 19 ground rules that their negotiators should observe during talks, the sources said.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Taliban, Afghan negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taliban and Afghan government-backed negotiators have agreed on a broad code of conduct to advance the intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, even as key differences between the two warring sides remain, three official sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Efforts to resolve disagreements over Islamic jurisprudence and whether a U.S.-Taliban accord reached in February on a U.S. troop withdrawal would serve as the basis of the peace talks will continue on the sidelines of the main negotiations, two sources said.

The progress was achieved with the help of U.S. officials, as the two sides drew up 19 ground rules that their negotiators should observe during talks, the sources said. "Firming up code of conduct was extremely crucial as it proves that both sides are willing to continue talks even as we see that violence has not reduced on the ground," said one senior Western diplomat on conditions of anonymity.

Nader Nadery, a senior government negotiator, told Reuters that issues still need to be ironed out. "The discussion over the rules and procedures is not yet completed and there are issues that need to be further finalised and therefore more work needs to be done," said Nadery.

After Reuters reported that the parties had set ground rules, the Afghan government negotiating team tweeted that the Reuters report was "incorrect", without elaborating. When asked about the tweet, a senior official involved in the talks on the government side said officials objected to any implication that a formal agreement had been reached, but did not deny some ground rules had been set.

The sources involved in the peace process said the latest progress came during a trip on Monday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Qatar's capital Doha. Ghani held talks there with Qatari leaders as well as U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller.

The intra-Afghan talks follow-up on a landmark deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February. Under the deal, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.

Diplomats had told Reuters that the talks got off to a difficult start, with disagreements over how the Hanafi Islamic code could be used to guide negotiations and on whether the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February should be the basis for the talks, as demanded by the Taliban. The three sources said the delegations were putting those differences to one side to move forward and agree on an agenda, but would work on resolving these issues during negotiations.

"The ground rules will serve as a foundation as both sides are making an effort to prevent a collapse," said a second senior official in Doha overseeing the talks. A ceasefire is a top priority for the Afghan officials and the western diplomats who are facilitating these talks.

While the talks have been taking place in Qatar's capital Doha, scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes. Dozens of civilians have also died in recent weeks. Some analysts say the Taliban is unlikely to agree a comprehensive ceasefire yet, since violence and clashes with Afghan forces give insurgents leverage at the negotiation table.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls 2% after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks

U.S. stocks fell sharply and were down more than 2 in late afternoon trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.Stoc...

POLL-Democrat Cunningham appears to lead Republican Tillis in North Carolina - Reuters/Ipsos

Democratic Senate challenger Cal Cunningham appears to lead incumbent Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, according to a ReutersIpsos poll taken as the news broke of Tillis COVID-19 diagnosis and a scandal involving Cunningham.Democratic...

US court: Iran owes USD 1.4B over ex-FBI agent presumed dead

A US judge has ordered Iran to pay USD 1.45 billion to the family of a former FBI agent believed to have been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic while on an unauthorized CIA mission to an Iranian island in 2007. The judgment this month comes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020