Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt extends time given to SIT probing Hathras incident to submit its report by 10 days

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:16 IST
Edit
UP govt extends time given to SIT probing Hathras incident to submit its report by 10 days

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended time given to the SIT, constituted to probe the Hathras incident, to submit its report by 10 days

"Yes...the time for submitting report for the SIT has been extended by 10 days," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI

When asked about the reasons for the extension, he said, "The reason is one. The probe is not completed." The SIT, constituted on September 30, was initially given seven days time ending on Wednesday to submit its report on the investigation of the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district on September 14.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Results from the first round of NHL Draft

The top 31 picks from the opening round of the National Hockey League draft on Tuesday team, player, position 1. New York Rangers - Alexis Lafreniere, left wing2. Los Angeles Kings - Quinton Byfield, center 3. Ottawa Senators - Tim Stutzle,...

China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe - study

A Chinese experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences was shown to be safe in an early stage clinical trial, researchers said. In a Phase 1 trial of 191 ...

Amit Shah extends greetings to personnel, their families on RAF's 28th anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to the Rapid Action Force RAF personnel and their families on the forces 28th anniversary. In a tweet, Shah said the RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges r...

Sunteck Realty Q2 sales bookings up 96 pc at Rs 200 cr

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday reported a 96 percent increase in its sales bookings at Rs 200 crore for the quarter ended September on better demand for its properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 102 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020