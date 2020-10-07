Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organisation's 28th raising day The Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created specially to deal with riots and riot-like situations. The impeccable history of the force is laden with courage, excellence and devotion to duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:57 IST
Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organization's 28th raising day

The Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created especially to deal with riots and riot-like situations. It has 15 battalions

"I extend my best wishes to the brave hearts of Rapid Action Force on 28th RAF anniversary. The impeccable history of the force is laden with courage, excellence, and devotion to duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Crowd attacks office of biggest Kyrgyz gold miner -media

Dozens of unidentified people tried to break into the office of Canadian-owned Kumtor Gold Company in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS and news website 24.kg said.Several miners had reported attacks on th...

Housing sales drop 35 pc in 7 cities in July-Sep despite demand recovery: Report

Housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during the July-September period even as the demand recovered post lockdown, according to data analytics firm PropEquity. Sales stood at 78...

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the heads of both family and faith. Barrett has ...

PM Modi enters 20th year as democratically elected head of government

Crossing another milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered 20th consecutive year as the democratically elected head of a government, without a break, on Wednesday. The journey of the Prime Minister in public office began on October 7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020