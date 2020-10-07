HC grants bail to Rhea, rejects her brother's plea for release

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drug-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The HC, however, rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

The duo was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drug probe related to the case of Rajput's death. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.