Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Thane couple cheats investors of over Rs 80 lakh

More than 40 investors have been duped to the tune of over Rs 80 lakh and the amount may increase as the probe progresses, the official said. An offence of cheating has been registered against the duo, wo has also been charged under other relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act, 1999, he said, adding that a hunt has been launch for the accused..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:34 IST
Maha: Thane couple cheats investors of over Rs 80 lakh

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city are on the lookout for a couple, who allegedly duped over 40 persons to the tune of over Rs 80 lakh with the promise of lucrative returns in investment schemes, police said on Wednesday. As per the FIR registered on Tuesday, Manoj Mangesh Pawar and his wife Monica had floated an investment firm 20 years ago and reeled in investors with the promise of better returns than banks, assistant inspector S L Mahadik of Naupada police station said.

However, the accused recently downed the shutters of their firm without informing or paying their investors and have remained absconding, he said. More than 40 investors have been duped to the tune of over Rs 80 lakh and the amount may increase as the probe progresses, the official said.

An offence of cheating has been registered against the duo, wo has also been charged under other relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act, 1999, he said, adding that a hunt has been launch for the accused..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Man admits immigration offence in Vietnamese truck deaths case

A man accused of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in the back of a shipping container near London last year pleaded guilty to an immigration offence on Wednesday. The victims, 31 men and boys and eigh...

Automation Anywhere Unveils AARI - The First Digital Assistant at Work

- AARI empowers every employee to boost their productivity BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in robotic process automation RPA, today announced AARI Automation Anywhere Robotic Interfac...

Two electrocuted to death in separate incidents in UP

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, they said.The incident took place when the victim was worki...

Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union minister Piyush Goyal saidEstimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020