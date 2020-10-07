Maha: Chemical-laden truck overturns, catches fire in Bhiwandi

A driver and cleaner of a truck hada narrow escape after their vehicle, laden with chemicals,overturned and caught fire on its way from Maharashtra'sBhiwandi town to Gujarat, an official said on Wednesday

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when thetruck carrying chemicals, cloth bales among other things,overturned near Dunge village after the driver lost control ofthe vehicle, a spokesperson from Bhiwandi MunicipalCorporation said

While the driver and cleaner managed to jump out tosafety, the truck was completely destroyed before the firemencould reach the scene, the official said.