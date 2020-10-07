Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek court rules far-right Golden Dawn leaders ran a crime group

Golden Dawn was catapulted from obscurity to infamy in the space of a few years, attracting supporters with a xenophobic rhetoric at the height of Greece's debilitating debt crisis. But it started to unravel in September 2013, when a party supporter was arrested for the killing of Pavlos Fyssas, a musician and rapper aligned to the political left.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:26 IST
Greek court rules far-right Golden Dawn leaders ran a crime group

A Greek court on Wednesday declared far-right party Golden Dawn a criminal group, effectively banning a radical organisation that was once the third-largest political force in the country. The courtroom cheered as the high-profile trial reached its end after five years of hearings, as did thousands who gathered outside the Athens appeals court.

But the mood on the streets turned sour when isolated groups of hooded youths threw petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon. Golden Dawn was catapulted from obscurity to infamy in the space of a few years, attracting supporters with a xenophobic rhetoric at the height of Greece's debilitating debt crisis.

But it started to unravel in September 2013, when a party supporter was arrested for the killing of Pavlos Fyssas, a musician and rapper aligned to the political left. "With today's decision, a traumatic cycle in the country's public life comes to an end," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "As in the ballot, this Nazi group was also convicted by the court."

Golden Dawn members, including its leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were rounded up and authorities launched an inquiry into whether the group was a criminal organisation in parallel to the probe into Fyssas's death. Before the court ruled that the party leadership was running a criminal group, the court found Golden Dawn supporter Yiorgos Roupakias guilty of Fyssas's murder.

Fyssas's black-clad mother Magda, who has not missed a day since the trial started, burst into tears when the verdict went against Golden Dawn. "Pavlos you did it," she said. "We won a battle but are continuing the fight."

The Golden Dawn members were not in court on Wednesday. They were arrested in 2013, the first time that elected politicians had been detained in Greece since a military coup in 1967, and released after their pre-trial detention period expired. Golden Dawn failed to win a single seat in last year's parliamentary election.

Prosecutors had charged 65 people, including 18 former Golden Dawn lawmakers, with being members of a criminal group. The party said it was the victim of a political witch-hunt. Dozens of others on trial, party members and alleged associates, face convictions on charges that range from murder to perjury, linked to violent attacks on immigrants and left-wing activists.

Wednesday's verdict sets the stage for the high-profile case to proceed with the court looking into sentencing for the murder of Fyssas and other violent attacks. Tens of thousands rallied outside the court, holding banners reading "Fascism, Never Again" and "Freedom for the People, Death to Fascism".

"We must send a message to the younger generations, a message against fascism," said 69-year-old Sophia. "It's our duty to democracy to be here today, to show we are standing up against such criminal actions." Amnesty International said Wednesday's verdict would boost efforts to fight hate crimes.

"This verdict sends a clear message to political groups with aggressive anti-migrant and anti-human rights agendas in Greece and across Europe that violent and racist criminal activity will not go unpunished," said Nils Muiznieks, Amnesty's Europe director. (Additional reporting by Angeliki Kountatou; Writing by Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost says we are still some way from a deal with EU on subsidies

Britains Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday a deal with the European Union on state aid policy was still some way off, but said he welcomed the openness of talks on the subject.I feel were some way from a deal at the moment, if...

Roche supply problems have little or no impact on COVID testing, says UK PM's spokesman

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is working urgently to resolve a supply problems but the issue has had little or no impact on Britains COVID-19 testing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.They are working to res...

Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trumps effort to block Manhattans district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.The 2nd U.S. Circuit Cour...

UK's Frost says Oct. 15 is deadline which both sides must take into account

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said his team is working very hard to get a trade deal with the European Union by Oct. 15, but that date is a deadline which both sides need to take into account.My job is just to work as hard as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020