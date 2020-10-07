J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh throws open sports festival 'Jashan-e-Dal'

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday declared open the three-day water sports festival 'Jashan-e-Dal', being held after a gap of three years. The event is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme. Singh appreciated the efforts of the organising committee for holding the event and following due COVID-19 protocols.

He said while the event was being held after three years, the police department is always eager to organise such events with an aim to provide platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to prove their talent. "J&K Police, besides its professional responsibilities, is always there to guide and help our youth to excel in different sports," Singh said. While paying homage to constable Altaf Hussain, who was killed in a militant attack in Nunar, Ganderbal, last evening, the DGP said, "We lost a brave and courageous jawan who did his duty till the last breath of his life." He said J&K Police is proud that the gallant and courageous Hussain gave a befitting reply by killing one of the assailants without caring for his own life.

This year about 200 boys and girls would be participating in different categories of water sports during the three-day event.