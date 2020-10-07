Mexican President says IMF "covers up" for corrupt governments

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he respects the International Monetary Fund's recommendations to Mexico but that it should to "stop covering up for corrupt governments."

On Tuesday, the IMF said Mexico should implement larger near-term fiscal support to alleviate current economic distress, recommending the government expand its welfare net and unemployment benefits.

In response, President Lopez Obrador said in his morning news conference "all we ask is ... is that they stop rescuing large corporations and that they rescue the people. In sum, that they stop covering up for corrupt governments."