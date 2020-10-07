Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manhattan prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:00 IST
Manhattan prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected the Republican president's claims that the subpoena was overly broad and amounted to political harassment by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

"The President has a 'difficult' burden and an 'unenviable' task: to make plausible allegations that could persuade the court that the subpoena that has been served on him could not possibly serve any investigative purpose that the grand jury could legitimately be pursuing," it wrote. "His complaint fails to do so." Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, said the president will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and seek a stay against enforcing the subpoena. Vance has agreed not to enforce it for 12 days so long as Trump appeals quickly.

The Supreme Court has already ruled once in the bitter, yearlong dispute, having in July rejected Trump's argument he was immune from criminal probes while in the White House. But the court said Trump could raise other objections to the grand jury subpoena to his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his corporate and personal tax returns from 2011 to 2018.

Vance issued the subpoena in August 2019. Trump is seeking reelection on Nov. 3. A spokesman for Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unsigned decision upheld an Aug. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. It followed a Sept. 28 report in The New York Times that Trump had paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the prior 15 years, reflecting "chronic" losses he used to avoid paying taxes.

Trump has rejected findings from the Times report, tweeting that he had paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits. He has long resisted making his tax returns public, unlike his six immediate predecessors occupying the White House.

'IMPLAUSIBLE' CLAIM Vance's probe began more than two years ago, and had focused on hush money payments that the president's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid before the 2016 election to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.

The district attorney has suggested in recent court filings that his probe is now broader and could focus on bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records. Trump argued that the probe was still focused on the Cohen payments, making the subpoena an improper "fishing expedition" targeting his business interests around the world, and said Vance improperly copied a similar congressional subpoena.

But the appeals court called it "implausible" speculation for Trump to suggest the probe was limited to the Cohen payments. The court said grand juries "necessarily paint with a broad brush," especially in complex financial investigations, and do not know at the outset what their needs are.

It also found "no logic" to suggest Vance had no legitimate law enforcement reason to seek documents from Trump, just because a congressional committee wanted the same documents for its own investigation. The court also found no specific allegations that partisanship motivated Vance.

All three judges on the appeals court panel were appointed by Democratic presidents. Five of the eight current Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republican presidents. Even if Vance gets Trump's tax returns, grand jury secrecy rules make it unlikely he will reveal their contents unless criminal charges were brought. If that happened, it would likely occur after the Nov. 3 election.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CCI comes out with SOP on virtual hearing; prohibits parties from recording proceedings

The Competition Commission of India CCI has come out with a standard operating procedure for virtual hearings, strictly prohibiting the parties and their authorised representatives from recording the proceedings. Any such action shall be vi...

DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after SC verdict

Aviation regulator DGCA issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday regarding a refund of the ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The guidelines came six days after the Supreme Court directed that a f...

Telangana No.1 in maintenance of law and order in country: CM

The Telangana government was laying more emphasis on protection of women and the police should put an extra effort to ensure it, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Rao, who chaired a meeting to discuss law and order, wome...

94 candidates in fray for LAHDC Leh polls

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Leh, the first democratic exercise in the region post the union territory status, officials said on Wednesday. The polls are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020