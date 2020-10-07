2 held for duping investors of over Rs 200 crore

Two persons have been arrestedby the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheatinginvestors of over Rs 200 crore by floating bogus schemes,police said on Wednesday

A case was registered on the direction of theMadras High Court against Dewan Housing Finance CorporationLimited and others for allegedly cheating the investorsthrough bogus schemes and non-repayment of Rs 218 crore, apolice release here said

The accused Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and Dheeraj RajeshWadhawan were produced by the EOW before a special court forcases under The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest ofDepositors Act for judicial remand, the release said.