Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alleged Islamic State 'Beatles' headed to U.S. on charges of hostage deaths

Two alleged Islamic State militants known as the 'Beatles' will arrive in the United States on Wednesday to face trial on U.S. criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:45 IST
Alleged Islamic State 'Beatles' headed to U.S. on charges of hostage deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two alleged Islamic State militants known as the 'Beatles' will arrive in the United States on Wednesday to face trial on U.S. criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The alleged militants, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, have been under U.S. military guard in Iraq for the last year and are now in FBI custody. They are due to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia later on Wednesday, officials said.

The two grew up in Britain and were UK citizens, but the British government withdrew their citizenship. They are suspected of membership in a four-strong Islamic State cell known as the 'Beatles' because of their British accents. That group is alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages, including U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. The cell became notorious for their alleged participation in graphic Islamic State videos posted online showing beheadings of foreign hostages.

"These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. In order to secure British help in obtaining evidence on the pair, Barr agreed that U.S. prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in any cases against them and would not carry out executions if they were imposed.

"As for their ringleader, Mohamed Emwazi (infamously known as Jihadi John), he faced a different type of American resolve - the mighty reach of our military, which successfully targeted him in an airstrike several years ago," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers told a news conference. The 24-page indictment includes a lengthy list of tortures which it accuses the defendants of inflicting on their captives, including electric shocks with a taser, forcing hostages to fight each other, 20-minute beatings with sticks and waterboarding.

Among specific murders the indictment alleges Kotey and Elsheikh were involved in was that of Mueller, who was seized and detained by Islamic State militants in August 2013. The indictment says that beginning about October 2014, Mueller was sexually abused by the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi while held captive in Syria. Mueller's family received an email from Islamic State fighters in February 2014, confirming her death in Syria, the indictment says.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Islamic State is still trying to radicalize people in the United States and elsewhere. "Their goal is to motivate people to launch attacks against Western targets wherever they are, using any means available," Wray said.

Wray and Demers said the support of the British government was critical to moving the investigation and prosecution forward. The families of Foley, Kassig, Mueller and Sotloff welcomed the news.

"James, Peter, Kayla and Steven were kidnapped, tortured, beaten, starved, and murdered by members of the Islamic State in Syria," they said in a joint statement. "Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a U.S. court."

The indictment alleges four counts of hostage taking resulting in death against Kotey and Elsheikh and four more criminal counts of conspiracy to murder and to support terrorists. If convicted, Kotey and Elsheikh could face up to life in prison. As of Wednesday morning, a law enforcement official said, Kotey and Elsheikh did not have lawyers. There is an expectation among prosecutors that at least initially they will be represented by federal public defenders.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prime accused in police recruitment examination paper leak

Retired Assam DIG P K Dutta, a prime accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for six days. Dutta, who was absconding since the paper was leaked, was detained at the ...

C'garh: Cops exhume girl's body months after her 'gangrape'

Over two months after a teenage girl committed suicide following her alleged rape by five persons in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, police on Wednesday exhumed her body buried by her family on the outskirts of their village, a senior o...

APTEL upholds MERC order on compensation for Adani Power arm

Adani Power on Wednesday said power tribunal APTEL has upheld an order of electricity regulator MERC for compensation for non-availability of coal for its arm Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd APML. Appellate Tribunal of Electricity APTEL has is...

Fertiliser use is fuelling climate-warming nitrous oxide emissions -study

The rising use of nitrogen-based fertilisers is driving up global emissions of nitrous oxide, a lesser-known greenhouse gas, complicating efforts to limit climate change, scientists reported in a study on Wednesday.Most of the focus in curb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020