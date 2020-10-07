Ghaziabad police orders probe into allegations against one of its SHOs

Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-10-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad police has ordered a probe into the allegations that an SHO had threatened to kill a former DySP of the district and molested a woman complainant in his office. Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ordered the probe against the SHO, taking cognisance of two viral video clippings, in one of which former Ghaziabad DySP Rajkumar Pandey, who was later transferred to Mahoba district, has made the allegation.

In the second video, a burqa-clad woman has hurled the allegations of molestation against the SHO. The probe has been entrusted to Crime Branch's Dy SP Aloki Dubey, said Nathani, adding the allegations are serious and the police would make an in-depth probe and punish the erring persons, whoever he might be.

In the first video, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides the chief secretary, the principal secretary (home) and state police chief, DySP Pandey has alleged that the SHO had hatched a conspiracy to send him to jail. "Besides, the SHO had also threatened him to kill," said Pandey in the video, adding he was transferred out of Ghaziabad on a complaint with false allegations by the SHO to higher-ups in the government.

The woman, in turn, has alleged that she had once gone to the police station for some legal help from the police when the SHO took him to his chamber and molested her. Dy SP Dubey said she would probe the allegations from all possible angles and submit the report to the SSP.

On Dy SP Pandey's allegation that he was transferred on the SHO's complaint, she said he had been transferred in due course as he had completed his tenure of three years in the district. The SHO against whom the allegations were made told PTI that he would eagerly await the probe report when the truth will come out.

