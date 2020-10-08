King of Jordan names his policy adviser country's new PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday designated his chief policy adviser to form a new government amid criticism of the previous government's handling of the virus pandemic. In a statement published by the Royal Court, the king said he appointed Bishr al-Khasawneh the country's new prime minister and instructed him to form a government that meets the aspirations of the Jordanian people.
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday designated his chief policy adviser to form a new government amid criticism of the previous government's handling of the virus pandemic. In a statement published by the Royal Court, the king said he appointed Bishr al-Khasawneh the country's new prime minister and instructed him to form a government that meets the aspirations of the Jordanian people. Al-Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections Nov 10. Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz. The king had dissolved Parliament a week earlier at the end of its four-year term. Under the constitution, that left al Razzaz' government a week to resign. Jordan has nearly 20,5200 confirmed virus cases, including over 130 fatalities, and the previous government was criticized for its handling of the pandemic. King Abdullah urged Al-Khaswaneh to enhance coordination with other Arab countries and expand economic ties with them, as well as facilitate foreign and Arab investments. Abdullah said the Palestinian cause is also a top priority for the Kingdom, and that Jordan would continue its efforts to bring about a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
