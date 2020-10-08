Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Mexico security chief linked to El Chapo pleads not guilty to U.S. drug charges

A former Mexican government official who oversaw public security in his country pleaded not guilty to new U.S. charges over his alleged role in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme, to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Genaro Garcia Luna entered his plea on Wednesday to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in the federal court in Brooklyn, a spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-10-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 02:52 IST
Ex-Mexico security chief linked to El Chapo pleads not guilty to U.S. drug charges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A former Mexican government official who oversaw public security in his country pleaded not guilty to new U.S. charges over his alleged role in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme, to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Genaro Garcia Luna entered his plea on Wednesday to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in the federal court in Brooklyn, a spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said. The charge was added in an indictment in July, after Garcia Luna had pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 to charges including drug trafficking conspiracy and making false statements.

Two former subordinate law enforcement officers, Luis Cardenas Palomino and Ramon Pequeno Garcia, were also charged in the new indictment, despite being at large. Garcia Luna had been living in Florida prior to his December 2019 arrest in Dallas.

He was detained following his initial plea, when prosecutors called him an "unacceptable" flight risk. Guzman is appealing his February 2019 conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole for smuggling tons of drugs to the United States in a colorful, decades-long career.

He is incarcerated at ADX Florence, a maximum-security facility in Colorado known as the nation's most secure "Supermax" prison. Cogan oversaw Guzman's trial. Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, and was once considered a leader in Mexico's efforts to combat drug trafficking.

But prosecutors said the Sinaloa cartel bribed Garcia Luna throughout his time in government to ensure safe passage for its drugs, obtain information about rival cartels, and learn about Mexican probes into its activities. The cartel delivered bribes to Garcia Luna in briefcases at least twice, prosecutors said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen

The World Health Organization, UNICEF and partners said there are about 2 million stillbirths every year, mostly in the developing world, according to the first-ever global estimates published on Thursday. The UN health agency said that las...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tra...

What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealands upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the countrys next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote.Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumb...

Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

Republican Gov Greg Abbott said Wednesday that bars can begin reopening in Texas for the first time since June, ending one of the last full coronavirus lockdown measures put in place following a deadly summer outbreak. However, Abbotts orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020