Maha: 20 kg mephedrone worth Rs 20 cr seized in Pune; 5 held

Police have seized 20 kg mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 20 crore and arrested five people in this connection in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Thursday. The seizure was made near Shel Pimpalgaon village on Chakan-Shikrapur road, around 45 km from the Pune district headquarters, on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

Acting on a tip-off that five people would arrive to sell the contraband, the police laid a trap in the area and nabbed them, the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate said. "We have seized 20 kg mephedrone worth Rs 20 crore in the illicit market from the possession of five people who have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

A car was also seized from the accused, he added. Mephedrone, also known as ''meow meow'' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant. It is a prohibited drug under the NDPS Act.