Upset over wife's death, Bathinda man kills his 3 children then commits suicide

Beant Singh, resident of village Hamirgarh, was upset over the death of his wife due to cancer two months back, Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phul) Jasbir Singh said. Beant used to earn his livelihood by transporting goods on his motorised rickshaw, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:43 IST
A 35-year-old man in Punjab's Bathinda district allegedly killed his three children before committing suicide, police said on Thursday. Beant Singh, resident of village Hamirgarh, was upset over the death of his wife due to cancer two months back, Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phul) Jasbir Singh said.

Beant used to earn his livelihood by transporting goods on his motorised rickshaw, he said. According to police, he first killed his three children -- Prabhjot Singh (7), Arshdeep Kaur (3) and Khushi (1) -- and later ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

The bodies of two younger children were found hanging from a cot which was kept in a vertical position, while Prabhjot's body was found hanging from the ceiling, police said. A suicide note was also found, they added.

