Plea for court-monitored probe into Disha Salian death case should be filed in HC: SC '

Besides the court-minitored CBI probe into Salian's death case, the PIL filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda, has also sought filing of the detailed probe report before the top court by Mumbai police into the investigated conducted so far by it into the case.

Updated: 08-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:44 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday said the plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian should be filed in the Bombay High Court. However, the apex court said it was adjourning the matter for October 12 and in the meantime, the lawyer should approach the high court. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian conducted the hearing through video conferencing and said it will hear the matter on Monday as the lawyer who was to appear was unavailable. Besides the court-monitored CBI probe into Salian's death case, the PIL filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda has also sought filing of the detailed probe report before the top court by Mumbai police into the investigated conducted so far by it into the case. The plea, which has to be argued by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, claimed that both the deaths of Rajput and Salian were interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

"It is after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumors and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career," the plea said. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The PIL said that if the top court, after perusal of the investigation report by the Mumbai police, finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter is referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

