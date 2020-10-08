Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea on pending challans, fitness certificate of vehicles:HC seeks Centre's stand

"The respondents (ministry, Delhi government and police), thus, are violating the constitutional rights of the petitioner (Kumar) by denying him the right to contest challans and instead, forcing him to compound them by paying the amounts demanded without demur," the petition said. It has also contended that challans alleged to be pending against the petitioner's vehicle are offences for which the driver, and not the four wheeler, are responsible.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:41 IST
Plea on pending challans, fitness certificate of vehicles:HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and the police on a plea challenging the provisions which require closure of all pending challans involving a vehicle for availing any service, like fitness certificate or NOC, connected with it. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Transport Ministry, Delhi government and the police seeking their stand on the plea by a taxi owner whose application for renewal of fitness certificate of his vehicle was not considered as there were several pending challans connected with the four wheeler.

The taxi owner, Dharmendra Kumar, in his plea filed through advocate Praveen Agrawal, has sought quashing of the provisions under the Standard Operating Procedure, issued by the ministry in 2018, which mandate closure of all pending challans to be eligible to avail services like no objection or fitness certificates. The plea has contended that the such provisions under the SOP are in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and the rules framed under it.

He has further contended that the SOP provisions "infer that no work will be done even if a challan is under contest, throwing the principle of presumption of innocence out of the window". "The respondents (ministry, Delhi government and police), thus, are violating the constitutional rights of the petitioner (Kumar) by denying him the right to contest challans and instead, forcing him to compound them by paying the amounts demanded without demur," the petition said.

It has also contended that challans alleged to be pending against the petitioner's vehicle are offences for which the driver, and not the four wheeler, are responsible. "The pendency of challans does not prevent the vehicle from being used in a lawful manner by any driver holding a valid licence. This is amply clear from a reading of Rule 22 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules which provides for endorsement of the driving licence, that too after conviction by the court. In other words, the entire process of prosecution is with regard to the driving licence. It has no effect on or connection with the vehicle," the petition has claimed.     It has alleged that the SOP provisions were being used as a tool to "compel" drivers/owners of commercial vehicles to compound or pay the challans and it does not impact the owners/drivers of private vehicles.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has lev...

In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

Pope Francis sought to assure external inspectors of the Vaticans financial operations on Thursday that he was pushing ahead with reforms, as the Holy See reeled from a scandal in which he fired a powerful cardinal.In an address to Moneyval...

Brother of South African cricketer Philander fatally shot

A brother of South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street in Cape Town, his family said. Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed meters from the family home in the neighbourhood of Ravensmead on We...

IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Kings XI Punjab KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020