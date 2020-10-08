Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Cyprus reopens part of resort abandoned in 1974 conflict

Northern Cyprus reopened part of the beachfront of a resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, witnesses said on Thursday, taking a step supported by Ankara but condemned by Greek Cypriots and causing concern internationally.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:49 IST
North Cyprus reopens part of resort abandoned in 1974 conflict

Northern Cyprus reopened part of the beachfront of a resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, witnesses said on Thursday, taking a step supported by Ankara but condemned by Greek Cypriots and causing concern internationally. People wearing face masks streamed in after being allowed through a checkpoint by police near the beachfront of Varosha, a deserted suburb of Famagusta city in the breakaway Northern Cyprus state in the east of the divided Mediterranean island.

The move could hurt efforts to revive settlement talks on the island and stoke Turkey's row with EU members Cyprus and Greece over east Mediterranean maritime rights, which cooled after Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks.. Ersin Tatar, premier of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) which is only recognised by Turkey, unveiled the move in Ankara on Tuesday alongside President Tayyip Erdogan, who said he hoped the whole of the district would be opened up.

Greece called on Turkey to step back from the reopening, warning that Athens and Nicosia stand ready to bring the issue before the European leaders meeting next week, its government spokesman said on Thursday. The internationally recognised government of Cyprus, a close ally of Greece, has already condemned the move and said it would file a recourse to the United Nations Security Council. Russia said re-opening the beach was unacceptable.

The Turkish Defence Ministry released photos showing small groups of people wandering along roads surrounded by deserted buildings and near Varosha's sandy beach, including one woman with a large Turkish flag draped on her back. "May this step, which has a big symbolic meaning and which ends a 46-year-old longing, be beneficial for the KKTC and our brethren who live there," the ministry said.

The EU has said it is deeply concerned by the move, saying it will cause greater tensions and may complicate efforts for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also voiced concern. The latest attempt at reunification between the two Cypriot sides collapsed in disarray in mid-2017, with each side blaming the other for the collapse. The discovery of offshore energy resources has complicated efforts to resolve its partition.

Sources in Cyprus said the plan was to open up about 1.5 km (1 mile) of beachfront to the public and not some 6 square km (2.3 sq miles) inland, including abandoned hotels and homes, which will remain in a closed-off military zone in place since the 1970s. Varosha's population of 39,000 people fled in 1974 during a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Northern Cyprus on Sunday, with Tatar a candidate. (Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...

Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has lev...

In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

Pope Francis sought to assure external inspectors of the Vaticans financial operations on Thursday that he was pushing ahead with reforms, as the Holy See reeled from a scandal in which he fired a powerful cardinal.In an address to Moneyval...

Brother of South African cricketer Philander fatally shot

A brother of South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street in Cape Town, his family said. Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed meters from the family home in the neighbourhood of Ravensmead on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020