Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man who would offer lift to rob his victims arrested

A man who would pose as a crime branch official, offer to drop people in his car, rob money from them and even withdraw cash using their ATM cards by threatening them at a gun point has been arrested in Trilokpuri, Delhi police said Thursday.

PTI | Ewing | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:05 IST
Man who would offer lift to rob his victims arrested

A man who would pose as a crime branch official, offer to drop people in his car, rob money from them and even withdraw cash using their ATM cards by threatening them at a gun point has been arrested in Trilokpuri, Delhi police said Thursday. Mukesh, the accused, would at times carry wireless sets to appear convincing as a CBI or crime branch official before his targets. He would then befriend the target, usually at a bus stop, by pretending to travel in the same direction as the person's destination.

An associate of Mukesh would then arrive in a car and offer them a lift. When the target would get into the vehicle, another man already seated in the vehicle would play messages on the wireless set to mislead the victim into believing that he is a CBI or crime branch official. Then, at an isolated place, they would rob the person at gun point. They would also withdraw money from their victims' bank accounts using their ATM cards, a police officer said.

They would drop the victim at a "safe place" and escape in the vehicle, the officer said. Police said the matter came to light after several such incidents were reported to them.

On June 30, a man complained to police that he was robbed by the gang of Rs 1,70,000 when he was going to Burari in North Delhi. "On Wednesday, we got a tip about Mukesh, the leader of the gang. He was evading arrest in several cases of robbery, kidnapping, theft and cheating and was at his house in Trilokpuri. Our team laid a trap and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said.

During interrogation, Mukesh disclosed that he and his two associates, both residents of Trilokpuri, were robbing people by posing as police officials, Singh said. Mukesh was wanted in eight cases of robbery, kidnapping and cheating in South and Trans Yamuna area in Delhi, according to police. Police are now trying to nab his associates.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No chemicals used in water cannons: West Bengal Chief Secy on BJP's 'Nabbano Cholo' agitation

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Thursday refuted rumours that water cannons that were used on protestors Howrah by West Bengal police personnel had some chemicals in it. No chemical was used in cannon water, it is wrong ...

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the watchdog will have the first female leader in its 25-year history...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Trump pulls out of virtual debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected plans for a virtual debate on Oct. 15 with Democratic rival Joe Biden, a format switch intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in light of Trumps infection, and said he feels well enough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020