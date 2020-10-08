Police get Congress district office vacated in UP's Budaun

Complying with a court order, police on Thursday got the district Congress office here vacated, triggering a protest by the party workers who said they had strong emotional bond with the place. In compliance with the order of civil judge, senior division Budaun, Sangeeta, a police team has got the district Congress office vacated, said Circle Officer (City) Vinay Dwivedi said.

On the directives of the Supreme Court, the civil judge had ordered the police on to get the party office in in Jogipura locality vacated and the order has been complied with, the CO added. Congress had been occupying the rented premises since 1935 and the owner, identified as Girish Juneja, had filed petitions for its vacation in the court.

Juneja said he asked the workers to vacate the party office many times but to no avail, after which he approached the courts. Meanwhile, the Congress district unit president Omkar Singh, along with other party men, protested the police action and also sat on dharna for some time.