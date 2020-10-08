Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India has been pressing for appointment of an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in the case besides seeking unhindered consular access to him as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a verdict in 2019. "Pakistan has failed to respond on core issues pertaining to this case and the core issues are provision of all documents relating to the case and providing unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:46 IST
India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
Kulbhushan Jadhav Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an "unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered" consular access to him as ordered by an international tribunal. A Pakistani court is in the process of hearing a review petition against his death sentence. India has been pressing for appointment of an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in the case besides seeking unhindered consular access to him as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a verdict in 2019.

"Pakistan has failed to respond on core issues pertaining to this case and the core issues are provision of all documents relating to the case and providing unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing. He was asked about Pakistani authorities informing the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday that India failed to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav in the case.

"The core issues need to be addressed if we have to have effective review and reconsideration as ordered by the international court of justice. Pakistan must show its intention to deliver on the core issues," Srivastava said. Fifty-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to him and challenging the death sentence. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

In July, India accused Pakistan of adopting a "farcical" approach in denying available legal remedies to Jadhav against his death sentence in contravention of the ICJ order. The strong reaction had come after Pakistan did not provide documents relating to Jadhav's case to India so that it could file a review petition in the court against the death sentence. India had also accused Pakistan of blocking all the avenues for an effective remedy available in the case.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

When virtual turns fake: Danish politicians 'meet' Belarusian opposition figure

Danish politicians held a confidential conference call this week with a person who turned out to be impersonating a leading Belarusian opposition politician, the Danish parliament said on Thursday. Members of the Foreign Policy Committee un...

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe after Brexit and will fine drivers who head to ports without the correct documentation.Britain will fully leave the European Union on Dec...

Farmer dies by suicide in UP

A 38-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself over financial problems in Tikratola village here, police said on Thursday. The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Offic...

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020