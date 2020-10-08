Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC for notifying minimum standards for mental health establishments

He also said that under the Act, every person has the right to make an 'advance directive' which specifies how he/she, suffering from any mental illness, wishes to be cared for and treated or not treated. However, the regulations for specifying the manner of making the 'advance directive' have also not been notified, the petition claims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:47 IST
PIL in HC for notifying minimum standards for mental health establishments

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court claiming that minimum standards for different categories of Mental Health Establishments, as mandated under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017,  have not been notified till date. The petition by lawyer and mental health activist, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, contended that under the Act the minimum standards have to be notified within 18 months of commencement of the statute, but the same has not been done yet.

Bansal said this indicates a "casual approach" on the part of the Centre and the Delhi government with regard to implementation of the Act. The petition said there are many establishments in the country which claim they can cure or treat mentally ill people through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy.  "However, these establishments never register themselves with the Central Mental Health Authority or State Mental Health Authority as required under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.  "Since till date respondent 2 (Delhi government) has neither issued any notification prescribing minimum standards for such establishments nor has clarified whether such establishments shall be treated as mental health establishments, persons with mental illness are finding it difficult to approach such entities," the petition claims.  He also said that under the Act, every person has the right to make an 'advance directive' which specifies how he/she, suffering from any mental illness, wishes to be cared for and treated or not treated.

However, the regulations for specifying the manner of making the 'advance directive' have also not been notified, the petition claims. It seeks a direction to the Centre to issue regulations on the manner of making advance directives for treatment as provided under the Act.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

When virtual turns fake: Danish politicians 'meet' Belarusian opposition figure

Danish politicians held a confidential conference call this week with a person who turned out to be impersonating a leading Belarusian opposition politician, the Danish parliament said on Thursday. Members of the Foreign Policy Committee un...

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe after Brexit and will fine drivers who head to ports without the correct documentation.Britain will fully leave the European Union on Dec...

Farmer dies by suicide in UP

A 38-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself over financial problems in Tikratola village here, police said on Thursday. The farmer, Om Prakash Pasi, allegedly took the extreme step at his home late Wednesday night, Mau Station House Offic...

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020