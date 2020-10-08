Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Four men sentenced to 20 years RI in gangrape case

The victim and her fianc were standing on a road near Laldongri in Chamorshi tehsil, when the accused accosted them, snatched away Rs 4,000, took some photographs of the couple and dragged the victim to a jungle, where they raped her, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:57 IST
Maha: Four men sentenced to 20 years RI in gangrape case

A sessions court has sentenced four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 55,000 each for raping a woman in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. District sessions judge R N Mehere on Wednesday convicted Nikhil Mandal (26), Rajesh Dakva (30), Mahadev Barai (28) and Swarup Mistry (35) under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, a release issued by Gadchiroli police stated.

The accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 55,000 each was imposed on them, it was stated. The court also ordered Rs 2 lakh to be given to the victim as compensation.

The investigating officer in the case inspector Nisha Khobragade said the incident had taken place in August 2018. The victim and her fianc were standing on a road near Laldongri in Chamorshi tehsil, when the accused accosted them, snatched away Rs 4,000, took some photographs of the couple and dragged the victim to a jungle, where they raped her, the official said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gorakhpur fast emerging as anther industrial hub of UP: CM

Gorakhpur is fast emerging as an industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh with its image undergoing a drastic makeover, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. The chief minister made the remarks while digitally inaugurating 1...

Russia says Kyrgyzstan is in chaos and needs stabilising

Russia said on Thursday that Kyrgyzstan had descended into chaos and that Moscow was obliged by a security treaty to prevent a total breakdown in the country, where rival groups have claimed power in post-election unrest.The Central Asian n...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Barca stadium revamp urgently needed due to financial hit, says vice-president

Barcelona must press on with plans to renovate Camp Nou in order to replenish revenues lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, vice-president Jordi Moix told Reuters, adding that the 815-million-euro 957 million project will pay for itself.T...

All 4 accused in Hathras 'gangrape' case write to SP claiming innocence

The four accused in an alleged gangrape case reported from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh have written a letter to the superintendent of police SP here, claiming that they are innocent and have been falsely implicated in the matter. The letter wr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020