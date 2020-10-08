Left Menu
Development News Edition

No change in export policy of iron ore pellets; final legal opinion still under consideration: Govt

The government on Thursday said there has been no change in the export policy of iron ore pellets not manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, rebutting charges levelled by the Congress that Rs 40,000 crore worth of the product was exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing loss to the state exchequer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:21 IST
No change in export policy of iron ore pellets; final legal opinion still under consideration: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday said there has been no change in the export policy of iron ore pellets not manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, rebutting charges levelled by the Congress that Rs 40,000 crore worth of the product was exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing loss to the state exchequer. Issuing a clarification, the Department of Commerce said that a notification, dated September 26, 2014, was issued, as per which the export policy of iron ore pellets manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) was amended to 'free' from 'canalised'.

In that notification, a policy condition was also added that the export of the pellets manufactured by KIOCL is to be done by KIOCL, Bangalore or any entity authorised by them, it said. "However, there has been no amendment to the export policy of Iron Ore Pellets not manufactured by KIOCL," it added. The government also clarified that the legal opinion from Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of Legal Affairs "has not been endorsed" by the senior officials of the department and cannot be taken as the official legal view on this matter. "The matter for final legal position is under consideration," it said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government changed export laws to "favour some corporates" after it assumed power in 2014. He alleged that the government removed the 64 per cent concentration cap on iron ore and allowed public-sector KIOCL to export the ore to countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Khera cited a note of the Ministry of Law and Justice, issued on September 10, specifying that permission to export iron ore pellets was only given to KIOCL and not to any other entity. The commerce ministry, which deals with issues related to foreign trade, stated that as per the export policy, items not mentioned specifically in the export schedule are "free" for exports. "As per export data, iron ore pellets were taking place even prior to change in export duty in 2011-12...Thus, the linkage to changes in 2014 notification is misleading and is not backed by data," it added. Further, it said that the legal opinion from Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of Legal Affairs "has not been endorsed" by the senior officials of the department and cannot be taken as the official legal view on this matter. "The matter for final legal position is under consideration," it said.

According to the clarification, India exported 1,48,76,270 tonnes of these pellets during 2004-2014. It added that to promote the export of pellets as a value added product, then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, had reduced export duty to 'nil' during the 2011-12 budget.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

6 Russian weightlifters banned over doping lab data

Six Russian weightlifters including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov have received bans based on analysis of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory which was at the center of a years-long cover-up scheme. The International Weight...

WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million. India reported 78,524 new cases, followe...

Gokul town being upgraded to boost tourism potential: UP Braj Teerth Parishad

Gokul town is being upgraded in the first phase of renovation and development works to boost tourism in Mathura district, an official of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Thursday. Gokul is the town where Lord Krishna is said...

AP Governor, CM condole Paswan's demise

Amaravati, Oct 8 PTIAndhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan, 74, died at a hospital in Delhi, where he underwent a h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020