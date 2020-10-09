Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting fired

A statement from the City of Wolfe on Thursday said Officer Shaun Lucas, 22, was fired for "his egregious violation" of city and police department policy. Lucas had been with the Wolfe City Police Department for a little less than six months when the shooting took place, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 09-10-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 03:59 IST
Texas officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting fired

A white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a small East Texas city has been fired. A statement from the City of Wolfe on Thursday said Officer Shaun Lucas, 22, was fired for "his egregious violation" of city and police department policy. The city of about 1,500 people is located about 113 kilometers northeast of Dallas.

Lucas remained jailed on Thursday on USD 1 million bond. Jonathan Price, 31, was killed over the weekend after Lucas arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight. In a statement on Monday announcing that Lucas had been charged, the Texas Rangers said that Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," and that the officer's actions weren't "reasonable".

An affidavit released this week said that when Lucas arrived at the convenience store on October 3 he was greeted by Price, who asked the officer "you doing good" several times and extended his hand in a handshake gesture. Price apologized for broken glass on the ground, telling the officer someone had tried "to wrap me up". The affidavit says Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him. Price said "I can't be detained" as Lucas grabbed at his arm and used verbal commands. When Lucas produced a stun gun, Price began to walk away.

After Lucas deployed the stun gun, which wasn't fully effective, Price walked toward him and appeared to reach out to grab the end of the stun gun, the affidavit said. The affidavit said that Lucas then fired four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Lucas had been with the Wolfe City Police Department for a little less than six months when the shooting took place, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. His prior law enforcement experience had been working as a jailer with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office for about five months.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians arrived in Bamako on Thursday aboard a Malian military transport plane, ending their lengthy captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents. They were...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted, militia members arrested

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in a sweeping takedown of plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence. The group ...

Rugby-Mo'unga given nod at flyhalf for New Zealand v Australia

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has settled early doubts on the debate over who will play flyhalf in his tenure with Richie Mounga named to start the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. Foster ch...

Lock down or face state of emergency, Spanish government tells Madrid

Madrid must enforce travel restrictions ordered by the health ministry to limit novel coronavirus outbreaks or the national government will impose a state of emergency that would force it to comply, the government said late on Thursday.In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020