Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan female peace negotiator nominated for Nobel Prize

Afghanistan, including the government, remains deeply conservative and women are largely confined to their homes. Koofi, a 45-year-old women's and human rights activist, former member of parliament and survivor of two armed attacks, says the Peace Prize nomination "gives us more strength and authority so that we can better defend and represent Afghan women.” “The world is honoring the open struggle for peace by women in Afghanistan,” she told The Associated Press, speaking by phone from Qatar.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:38 IST
Afghan female peace negotiator nominated for Nobel Prize

Afghan peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi says her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize demonstrates global support for the women of Afghanistan amid historic talks between the country's warring sides. One of four women representing the Afghan government, Koofi has been sitting down at the negotiating table with members of the Taliban for talks that began last month in the Arab state of Qatar.

The female members of the 21-person negotiating team have vowed to preserve women's rights in any power-sharing deal with the hard-line Taliban. This includes the right to work, education and participation in political life, all denied to women when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years. Afghanistan, including the government, remains deeply conservative and women are largely confined to their homes.

Koofi, a 45-year-old women's and human rights activist, former member of parliament and survivor of two armed attacks, says the Peace Prize nomination "gives us more strength and authority so that we can better defend and represent Afghan women.” “The world is honoring the open struggle for peace by women in Afghanistan,” she told The Associated Press, speaking by phone from Qatar. Amid the peace talks, the eyes of the international community are likely to be the biggest motivator for making progress for women.

Although she's just one of 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize — 211 individuals and 107 organizations — Koofi said the emphasis on the role of women in shaping a peaceful future for Afghanistan was very important. Koofi is the 19th daughter of a rural village leader in northeastern Badakhshan province. She holds a master's degree in international relations and human rights from the Geneva's University of Diplomacy.

In August, she survived an assassination attempt with light wounds to her hand. She survived another armed attack in eastern Kabul in 2010. She has actively worked for women's rights since the Taliban were in power, including maintaining schools for girls in her own home in Badakhshan province and in the capital, Kabul.

In 19 years since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban, Afghanistan has refused to pass a women's rights bill. The situation for women is even more troubling in the roughly half of the country that the Taliban now control or hold sway over. Koofi was the first female deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament and worked for the inclusion of a gender budget in Afghanistan's financial budget. She was also the country's first female leader of a political party.

As head of the women and human affairs committee during her second round of service in the Afghan parliament, Koofi played an active role in the enactment of protective laws for women and children, particularly the Law on the Elimination of Violence against Women and the Law on the Protection of Children in Afghanistan. Last year, Koofi was dropped from the list of parliamentary candidates amid a public controversy involving some members of her family. The Afghan attorney general's press office did not immediately return calls by the AP seeking comment on the allegations.

The Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating teams are currently working out a framework to start discussing the main agenda of bringing an end to the decades-long war in Afghanistan. Talks between Afghans on both sides of the conflict are a critical part of the U.S. peace deal signed with the Taliban in February. That deal spells out the withdrawal of U.S. troops and gives Afghanistan its best chance at peace.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Officials called to work on report of community affected by Nandoni Dam construction

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo has instructed the departmental officials to move with speed in implementing remedial actions contained in the Public Protectors report on the construction of Nandoni Dam.The Public Protec...

Govt allows export of Bangalore Rose onions, Krishnapuram onions

The government of India on Friday allowed the export of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions up to 10,000 metric tons each, till March 31, next year. The government has put the condition that onions will be only exported through th...

DGGI busts exporter cos for availing fraudulent ITC of Rs 61 crore

The GST intelligence arm DGGI has busted fraudulent availment of Input tax credit ITC and cash refund of about Rs 61 crore by certain exporter companies, an official statement said on Friday. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI...

Data Policing: New Chinese algorithms to brand Uyghur 'extremists'

Digitisation is a double-edged sword on one hand, it makes your life hassle-free while on the other it puts a tab on your privacy. Uyghurs are witnessing the second part which puts a check on their privacy. In recent years, the Beijing gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020