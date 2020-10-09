Man arrested for sharing pictures of security installations in J-K's Samba

A man has been arrested for sharing on social media pictures of security installations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Friday. Police are probing the angle of spying in this connection, they said.

According to the police, there was information that the 22-year-old man, identified as Kuljeet, was sharing pictures of vital security installations and receiving payment in return, they said. Investigation in the matter is underway, the police added.