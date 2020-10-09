Indonesia president defends new jobs law, says protests fueled by disinformation

Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his flagship job creation law on Friday after violent protests erupted earlier this week opposing the legislation, which demonstrators say undermines labour protections. The country needs the sweeping "omnibus" jobs creation law to provide employment for its young population and those unemployed due to the economic crisis brought about by the coronvirus pandemic, the president said.

On protests, he said: "I saw demonstrations against the Job Creation Law that were basically motivated by disinformation." He urged critics to challenge the law at the Constitutional Court if they disagree with its content.