Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court restrains FIA to arrest journalist over alleged objectionable tweets

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the orders on Thursday on a petition filed by journalist Rana Mohammad Arshad, directing that “no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioner,” the Dawn newspaper reported. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 12, it said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:41 IST
Pak court restrains FIA to arrest journalist over alleged objectionable tweets

A Pakistani court has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting a physically challenged journalist over his alleged objectionable tweets. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the orders on Thursday on a petition filed by journalist Rana Mohammad Arshad, directing that “no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioner,” the Dawn newspaper reported.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 12, it said. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also summoned the inquiry officer of the FIA's Cybercrime Wing on October 12 along with the record against the journalist.

A panel of lawyers representing the journalist informed the court that the petitioner was a physically challenged person and working as a journalist. They said that Arshad was being harassed by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing because of opinions and views expressed by him on social media.

According to one of the lawyers of the petitioner, the FIA has served the journalist an undated notice. The counsel also termed the notice mala fide due to its vague content, the report said.

He said that the journalist was summoned by the FIA and later his house was raided by officials of the agency. However, it was not clear why the authorities wanted to arrest the journalist.

Justice Minallah observed: “The profession of the petitioner, fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, and the manner in which the respondents (FIA) have so far proceeded in this case, prima facie, raises questions of public importance, particularly abuse of power under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.” The court directed the registrar office to issue notices to the FIA authorities. “The officer who has been entrusted (with) inquiry of the case is directed to appear on the next date fixed and explain under what authority of law the undated notice was issued followed by raiding the house of the petitioner as has been alleged,” the court order said.

“The officer shall also explain why the alleged commission and omission on part of the petitioner were not disclosed in the undated notice,” it said. According to the report, this is the first case in Islamabad in which a legal committee constituted by the Pakistan Bar Council for defence of journalists has filed a petition..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.The biggest concern is that th...

French hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali arrived Friday in France -- and says she wants to return to her aid work with malnourished children despite the ordeal. Relatives enveloped Sophie Pet...

Elderly farmer killed by tiger in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 65-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a tiger in Manjhara Purab forests under the north Nighasan forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Friday. The partially eaten-up body of Pyare Lal was recovered on Friday from in...

Witnessing strong growth for OYO vacation homes: Ritesh Agarwal

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the hospitality industry as well as the company, but OYO was able to respond to the crisis by making several adjustments and is now witnessing strong growth in vacation homes, OYO Founder Ritesh A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020