Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

. BOM8 MH-QUOTA-PROTESTS Maratha groups stage protests over job reservation issue Mumbai: Members of Maratha organisations hit the streets in different parts of Maharashtra on Friday to protest against inept handling of the issue of quota for the community in jobs and education by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:04 IST
Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM7 MH-HAL-2ND LD ARREST HAL employee held for supplying aircraft details to Pak's ISI Mumbai: A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee has been arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. .

BOM1 MH-WRITER-PROTEST Writer stages protest as jeweller refuses to speak in Marathi Mumbai: Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande staged nearly a 20-hour protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi and asked her to leave his shop where she had gone to make a purchase. . BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-NAVRATRI No garba in Gujarat this Navratri due to coronavirus Ahmedabad: The pomp and grandeur associated with Navratri in Gujarat will be largely missing this year as the state government on Friday banned organisation of any 'garba' event during the upcoming festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

BOM6 GA-VIRUS-AYUSH DOCTORS COVID-19: Goa govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to treat patients Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that starting next week the state government will rope in AYUSH doctors in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. . BOM10 MH-COURT-ELGAR-SWAMY Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23 Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23..

BOM10 MH-COURT-ELGAR-SWAMY Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23 Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23.. .

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Meet the Americans standing by for possible election violenceSome Americans worried about possible violence after the U.S. presidential election are forming community watch groups, ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snakeEight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python. The 11-foot yell...

Ladakh is pride of India, large-scale development work since becoming UT: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said Ladakh is the pride of India and the entire country is proud of the patriotism shown by the people of Leh and Kargil belts. Addressing public meetings at Chushot Yokma,...
