Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM7 MH-HAL-2ND LD ARREST HAL employee held for supplying aircraft details to Pak's ISI Mumbai: A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee has been arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. .

BOM1 MH-WRITER-PROTEST Writer stages protest as jeweller refuses to speak in Marathi Mumbai: Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande staged nearly a 20-hour protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi and asked her to leave his shop where she had gone to make a purchase. . BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-NAVRATRI No garba in Gujarat this Navratri due to coronavirus Ahmedabad: The pomp and grandeur associated with Navratri in Gujarat will be largely missing this year as the state government on Friday banned organisation of any 'garba' event during the upcoming festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

BOM6 GA-VIRUS-AYUSH DOCTORS COVID-19: Goa govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to treat patients Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that starting next week the state government will rope in AYUSH doctors in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. . BOM8 MH-QUOTA-PROTESTS Maratha groups stage protests over job reservation issue Mumbai: Members of Maratha organisations hit the streets in different parts of Maharashtra on Friday to protest against inept handling of the issue of quota for the community in jobs and education by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. .

BOM10 MH-COURT-ELGAR-SWAMY Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23 Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23.. .