Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filing of nominations begin for Odisha assembly by-poll

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:18 IST
Filing of nominations begin for Odisha assembly by-poll

The process of filing of nomination for the by-elections to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly seats in Odisha scheduled to be held on November 3 began on Friday following the formal notification. As per the notification, the nomination filing process will continue till October 16.

The nominations will be scrutinised on October 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 19, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said. Polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on November 3 in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said adding the votes will be counted on November 10 and the entire process will be completed by November 12.

By-elections in two Assembly constituencies have been necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA of Balasore Sadar, Madan Mohan Dutta and BJD legislator in Tirtol, Bishnu Charan Das. The EC has issued guidelines for the conduct of the by-elections in view of the pandemic.

Only two persons and two vehicles can accompany a candidate during the latter's visit to the election office to file the nomination. This will be in a hall or in a spacious place where social distancing can be maintained and use of hand sanitizers and masks are mandatory, the CEO said. Voters aged above 80 years, people with disabilities and Covid-19 suspected or infected people who are in quarantine can opt for postal ballot facility.

The process to avail postal ballot facility began on Friday itself and will continue till October 14, he said. A booth level officer (BLO) will visit the houses of the voterss in the polling station area and deliver 12-D form.

If the voter opts for postal ballot, the BLO will collect the filled-in form 12-D from the person within five days of the notification and deposit it with the returning officer (RO). The RO in turn will deploy a polling team for delivery and collection of the postal ballot on a pre-informed date and its deposit with him.

A maximum of five people, including the candidate concerned, will be allowed for door to door campaign. The district election officers (DEO) will pre-identify some places where public meetings or rallies can be held while adhering to social distancing norms. The number of booths has been increased to avoid large gatherings and only 1000 voters are allowed to exercise their franchise in a single one.

Officers will be deployed outside the polling booth, conduct thermal screening and provide mask, gloves and hand sanitizerw to the voters, Lohani said adding that it is mandatory for the electors to wear gloves while pressing the button on the electronic voting machine. If a voter records high body temperature above the prescribed limit, the person will be facilitated to vote in the last hour of polling.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...

S Rly clarifies on media reports, no NMR service from Oct 10

Coimbatore, Oct 9 PTI The Salem division ofSouthern Railway on Friday clarified that Nilgiris MountainRail NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam wouldnot resume from Saturday as was reported in a section of themediaThere were news...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergencyKyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered troops to deploy, as suppor...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020