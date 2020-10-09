Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirav Modi's remand extended for next extradition hearing on Nov 3

At a five-day hearing held last month, Justice Samuel Goozee presided over arguments for and against the case for his extradition brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities, played videos in court in support of additional charges of Modi’s disruption of the CBI’s investigation by causing the disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation of witnesses.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:15 IST
Nirav Modi's remand extended for next extradition hearing on Nov 3

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was on Friday further remanded in custody during a routine call-over hearing held via videolink at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. The 49-year-old jeweller, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, is expected to appear again via videolink from his prison in south-west London for the next scheduled hearing in his ongoing extradition trial on November 3.

“I am adjourning the case for the next hearing on November 3 in the extradition case that has been part heard,” said District Judge Karim Ezzat. At the next hearing, the court will be presented with arguments to determine the admissibility of the evidence provided by the Indian authorities. There is at least one further final hearing in the case, expected either in December or early next year, for closing submissions by both sides. A judgment in the case is expected only after the closing submissions.

Modi, meanwhile, remains at Wandsworth Prison, where he has been lodged since his arrest in March last year. At a five-day hearing held last month, Justice Samuel Goozee presided over arguments for and against the case for his extradition brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities, played videos in court in support of additional charges of Modi’s disruption of the CBI’s investigation by causing the disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation of witnesses. Assurances of adequate prison conditions were also provided by the Indian government, including additional commitments of appropriate mental health care for Modi on being extradited. The defence team, led by barrister Clare Montgomery, sought to not only establish that Modi’s actions related to PNB-issued letters of undertaking (LoUs) did not amount to fraud but also deposed witnesses to highlight his fragile mental health condition and a high risk of suicide. The defence has claimed that the conditions at Barrack 12 in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where Modi is to be held on being extradited, do not meet the UK court’s human rights criteria.

The first set of hearings in the case took place in May, with the hearings last month completing the process to establish a prima facie case and determine if the jeweller has a case to answer before the Indian courts..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

German hospitals warn of staff shortages amid surging coronavirus cases

German hospitals warned of staff shortages on Friday, saying the sharp rise in new coronavirus infections also meant medics, nurses and support staff were getting sick or needing to isolate, leading to strains in providing care for patients...

Daily English COVID cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. New cases of COVID-19 in England were...

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...

S Rly clarifies on media reports, no NMR service from Oct 10

Coimbatore, Oct 9 PTI The Salem division ofSouthern Railway on Friday clarified that Nilgiris MountainRail NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam wouldnot resume from Saturday as was reported in a section of themediaThere were news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020