DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

** COLOMBO – Delegation from China led by ex-Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi who is a member of the politburo of the Community Party is to meet Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. ** BEIJING – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a two-day official visit to China (to Oct 10) ** MOSCOW – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will arrive in Moscow. ** MANILA - Philippines' Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodoro Locsin, on an official visit to China will meet with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi - (to Oct 11). LUSAKA, Zambia - The UK's Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, will make a two-day visit to Zambia. (Final Day) WASHINGTON, D.C. - Romania's ministers of defense and economy, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Virgil Popescu, are visiting the United States. (To Oct. 11) YEREVAN - The Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia (Final Day) MOSCOW - The Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visits Moscow, where he intends to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Transport Minister Evgeny Dietrich. (Final Day)

Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (Final Day) ROME - Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay an official visit to the Italian Republic, following an invitation by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella. BEIJING - Indonesian President's special envoy Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is also the country's Coordinator for Cooperation with China, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin will pay official visits to China. (To Oct. 10) MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to host his counterpart from Denmark in Moscow – 1100 GMT. BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend the closing day of an economic conference in Barcelona - 1030 GMT BERLIN - Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin - 1115 GMT.

GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GUARDA - Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez participate in the Spanish-Portuguese Summit. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** CAMBODIA, KUALA LUMPUR, VIENTIANE, BANGKOK, SINGAPORE – Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand, and pay a transit visit to Singapore (to Oct. 15)

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs. BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund and Group of 24 officials conduct press briefings on world economic outlook and global financial stability - 1230 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU ministers discuss Brexit trade talks before crunch time summit of bloc's leaders.

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit video conference.

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to European lawmakers on batteries in the EU. - 1500 GMT WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund officials conduct press briefings and news conferences - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council Charles Michel hold a summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European social partners. GENEVA - WTO's general council meets. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a statement ahead of a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

HANOI - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will arrive in Hanoi for a four-day visit. (To Oct. 21) BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT. SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. ** TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 ** BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

