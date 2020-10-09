Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape and murder of TN minor; Oppn demands justice, govt assures steps

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded justice for a minor girl, allegedly raped and killed in Dindigul district last year, following the acquittal of the accused, as the government assured it will take steps to appeal against a lower court verdict.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:09 IST
Rape and murder of TN minor; Oppn demands justice, govt assures steps
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded justice for a minor girl, allegedly raped and killed in Dindigul district last year, following the acquittal of the accused, as the government assured it will take steps to appeal against a lower court verdict. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and electrocuted last year at her home in Kurumbapatti village in Dindigul, police said, adding, one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was acquitted recently. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam described the alleged sexual assault and killing of the girl as "heinous", even as opposition DMK, PMK and the Congress demanded action.

With the victim being the daughter of a hair-dresser, nearly three lakh barber shops across the state downed shutters demanding justice for the 12-year-old victim. Shanmugam said there were reports that the accused has been acquitted (by a local Mahila court).

"A minor girl has been sexually assaulted and brutally murdered. This is a heinous crime. The government will look into the matter and take all immediate steps to go for an appeal," he told reporters at Gingee in Villupuram. DMK president M K Stalin, in a tweet, accused the prosecution of not properly placing the evidence in the case, leading to the acquittal of the accused.

"Appeal (in the interest of) justice" for the victim, he tweeted. Congress MPs from Dindigul and Karur, P Velusamy and S Jothimani, respectively, and DMK legislator R Sakkarapani submitted a petition with Dindigul Collector M Vijayalakshmi, urging the government to file an appeal in the case.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, whose party is an ally of the ruling AIADMK in the state, expressed shock over the acquittal and demanded that the state government file an appeal and ensure stringent punishment for the culprit.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NAM never can be platform for pursuits to undermine territorial integrity: India

The Non-Aligned Movement never was and can never be a platform for pursuits that undermine the territorial integrity of a State by another State, India said on Friday, asserting that individual nations must think before raising issues not o...

scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on FridayDelhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c and b Jofra Archer 19 Shikhar Dhawan c Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 5 Shreyas Iyer run out Jaiswal 22 Rishabh Pant...

Twitter imposes restrictions, more warning labels ahead of U.S. election

Twitter Inc said on Friday it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election process or implementation of election results, including through violence, as the company also announced more labels and restrictions to...

Extradition hearing set for U.S. teenager in Wisconsin protest shootings

The teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third will face an Oct. 30 hearing on his possible extradition to Wisconsin, where the protests about race and justice took place, an Illinois judge ruled on Friday. Kyl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020