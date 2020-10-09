Left Menu
Ending child labour is a priority of the government, says Santosh Gangwar

"The children are future of the nation, as such it is our responsibility to empower them by initiating appropriate steps," Gangwar said while speaking at a meeting of Central Advisory Board on 'Child and Adolescent Labour' through video conference on Thursday, as per a statement by the ministry. The minister expressed government's sincere commitment to end child labour, which he said is a priority.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has affirmed the government's commitment to empowering children, saying ending child labour is a priority for it. "The children are future of the nation, as such it is our responsibility to empower them by initiating appropriate steps," Gangwar said while speaking at a meeting of Central Advisory Board on 'Child and Adolescent Labour' through video conference on Thursday, as per a statement by the ministry.

The minister expressed government's sincere commitment to end child labour, which he said is a priority. Gangwar alerted against possibility of increase in incidence of child labour in view of the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the economy. He, therefore, called for suitable action in this regard.

The minister also elaborated on some of the steps taken by the government towards removing child labour. This include the game-changer amendment in Child Labour Law in 2016 so that children below the age of 14 are protected from work in any profession or process, and adolescent children between the age of 14 and 18 are protected against employment in hazardous industry, the statement said.

Gangwar also said that the National Child Labour Programme (NCLP) is working well for rehabilitation of child labour. He said the stipend has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 400 per month and is being paid into the account of children through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A PENCIL (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour) portal has also been started for marking attendance online and implementing stipend payment system. Gangwar also called for working on mission mode for rehabilitation of children, especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He underlined that Child and Adolescent Labour, Prohibition and Regulation Act, 1986 has been kept outside the four labour codes so that the Act performs independently. He expressed confidence that the measures being undertaken by the government will enable to make Indian youth 'Aatamnirbhar' in the days to come.

Gangwar also said that the historic labour reforms through enactment of four labour codes will prove to be important milestone in the history of labour of the country..

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

