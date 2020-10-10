Left Menu
Development News Edition

New agreement in Iraq signals ‘a first and important step’ toward a better future

An agreement between Iraq’s Federal and the Kurdish Regional governments on Friday paves the way for reconstruction in the north of the country, in what the UN has called “a first and important step in the right direction”.

UN News | Updated: 10-10-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 02:48 IST
New agreement in Iraq signals ‘a first and important step’ toward a better future

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed hope that the new pact, on the status of northern Iraq’s Sinjar district in Ninewa, would pave the way for a better future.

An uphill battle

In 2104, ISIL terrorist fighters took control of significant swathes of the north, committing atrocity crimes including genocidal acts against the Yazidi minority, centred around their centuries-old ancestral home of Sinjar.

Nearly 3,000 kidnapped women and girls are still missing after many were trafficked and enslaved in other parts of former ISIL territory.

Yazidi rights campaigner and UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad, told the Security Council last month that 100,000 of her people had now returned to the Sinjar area.

Since the military defeat of ISIL, discord over security arrangements, public services, and the lack of a unified administration, have plagued victims and survivors.

Turning a page

The UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, shared her hope on Friday that the agreement would usher in “a new chapter for Sinjar, one in which the interests of the people of Sinjar come first”, while also helping “displaced people to return to their homes, accelerate reconstruction and improve public service delivery”.

However, the UN official cautioned that “for that to happen, stable governance and security structures are urgently needed”.

She tweeted that it was “high time” to reach out to the people of Sinjar, to “make them feel that they are, indeed, part of the broader community”.

‘Against all odds’

The Special Representative emphasized that the UN would continue to help normalize the situation in the district.

“Against all odds and in their darkest hour, the people of Sinjar remained determined to build a better future”, upheld Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert. “May that future begin today”.

Further support welcome

In a statement, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, thanked the UN Special Representative for her “support and personal involvement in this process”.

“We would welcome further support from the international community for Sinjar, including assistance in repairing critical infrastructure, to help rebuild the many lives destroyed” by ISIL, he continued.

Mr. Barzani called the agreement the result of “months of hard work and negotiations” between Erbil and Baghdad, that will “help to allow the people of Sinjar, including Yazidis and others who suffered so appallingly...to return to their ancestral homes in safety and with dignity”.

“The normalization of Sinjar will ensure that its people can determine their own future”, he upheld.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

English footballer Rashford honoured for school meals campaign

Footballer Marcus Rashford is among those to receive awards in Queen Elizabeths birthday honours, an annual list dominated this year by frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic and community champions. The 22-year-old Manchester Unit...

Trump to resume campaigning with White House event, Florida rally

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday then hold a rally in Florida two...

U.S. signs agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, supply COVID-19 antibody treatment

The U.S. government on Friday signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc worth 486 million to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody treatment, a similar class of drugs that was used to treat President Donald ...

China's Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea -KCNA

In a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un for the founding anniversary of North Koreas ruling party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intends to deepen relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Saturday. We have an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020