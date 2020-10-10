Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court pick Barrett signed second anti-abortion ad

Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children,” said the second unsigned page. Barrett's confirmation is almost certain, as Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and two GOP senators have objected to the swift vote in an election year.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 10:39 IST
Supreme Court pick Barrett signed second anti-abortion ad
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett signed on to a second "right to life" advertisement against the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, according to supplemental material filed late Friday with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barrett said her name was included while she was on the faculty at Notre Dame Law School and member of the "University Faculty for Life" group that sponsored the ad in the student newspaper. She included a copy of the ad, which is not dated, but notes the 40th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973.

"We renew our call for the unborn to be protected in law," said the ad signed by dozens of faculty and staff at the university. The committee released the 11-page supplemental filing ahead of the start of Barrett's confirmation hearings on Monday, nearly three weeks before the presidential election.

Trump nominated Barrett, a conservative judge on the 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals, to fill the seat made vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg last month. Additional paperwork is not unusual, the committee said. However, the filing will be heavily scrutinized for Barrett's views.

It's the second known ad she signed on to opposing abortion, both marking milestones in the landmark 1973 rule by the high court now at stake. Last week it was disclosed that Barrett in 2006 signed on to an ad opposing "abortion on demand" that was part of a two-page spread in a local newspaper that was also in conjunction with the anniversary of court ruling. "It's time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children," said the second unsigned page.

Barrett's confirmation is almost certain, as Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and two GOP senators have objected to the swift vote in an election year. No Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed so close to a presidential election in US history. Democrats want a delay until after the election so the winner of the presidency can choose the nominee, but Republicans who hold the Senate majority are pressing ahead with hearings next week before a vote expected by month end, days before the November 3 election.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz in talks for 'Every Note Played'

Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in discussions to star in STX Films upcoming feature Every Note Played. According to Deadline, the drama movie is an official adaptation of author Lisa Genovas 2018 novel of the same name...

Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control LAC with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements w...

HBO Max acquires UK series 'I Hate Suzie'

HBO Max has picked up popular Sky dramedy I Hate Suzie for US release. The show, created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, will stream exclusively in the US on the platform, HBO Max said in a statement.Described as a bold, bracing, original...

Fire breaks out at Tehran metro station; no casualties -Mehr

Fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding that there were no casualties.A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said no trains we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020