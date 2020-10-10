Drug peddler held with 340 gm of heroin in Delhi

An African national suspected of supplying drugs in the country was arrested with 340 gram of heroin, police said on Saturday. Gnakpa Nestor, 34, was held Friday night when the police had deployed its technical and manual surveillance to nab drug peddlers, an official said.

Police had laid a trap after receiving specific information that an African national involved in drug peddling will come to Janakpuri area to deliver a consignment. The accused came there on a scooter and was soon overpowered by the police team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. On checking, the police recovered 340 gram of high-quality heroin from the accused, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he is a narcotic drug peddler and operates in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Nestor came to India last year and had been living in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area posing as a businessman. He had been selling and supplying heroin and other drugs since last year.

Police are trying to ascertain the source of the contraband substance seized and arrest other members of the drug cartel..