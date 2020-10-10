Maha: 2 held in Rs 31.95L house-breaking theft case in Virar

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)A house-breaking theft in whichcash and ornaments totaling Rs 31.95 lakh were stolen has beensolved with the arrest of two persons in Palghar district,Virar police said on Saturday

MBVV police spokesperson Tukaram Thatkar said jeweleryworth Rs 25.20 lakh had been recovered from accused IbrahimShaikh and Chidu Rajput

"They had broken into a house on October 1 in YeshwantNagar and looted Rs 31.95 lakh in cash and gold. We havearrested Shaikh and Rajput for the crime and efforts are onrecover rest of the loot," a Virar police official said.