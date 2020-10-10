Left Menu
Development News Edition

Integrated court complex, legal aid centre opened in Karaikal

Karaikal, Oct 10 (PTI): The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi inaugurated a integrated court complex and a legal aid centre here on Saturday in the presence of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:45 IST
Integrated court complex, legal aid centre opened in Karaikal

Karaikal, Oct 10 (PTI): The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi inaugurated a integrated court complex and a legal aid centre here on Saturday in the presence of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. While the Chief Justice participated through video- conferencing from Chennai, the Puducherry Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and other officials took part in function at Karaikal.

Inaugurating the new buildings, the Chief Justice said the complex contained seven fully air-conditioned court halls, judges' chambers, a free legal aid centre, conference halls, record rooms, bar associations block, post office, ATM, canteen and other facilities. "The complex constructed at a cost of Rs 19.61 crore is a gift to the people of Karaikal and it will enliven hopes and aspirations of the people in the judiciary," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayanasamy appealed to the Chief Justice for steps to establish a Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry. "The volume of cases in Puducherry is higher than those in Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and other states that have High Court Benches. The Puducherrygovernment has already sent representations to the Union Law Ministry in this regard. We request initiatives from the Madras High Court too," he said.

Narayanasamy said senior advocates from Puducherry should be considered for appointment as High Court judges on merit basis. Also, he announced a stipend scheme for budding lawyers in the Union Territory. They, he said, would get Rs 5,000 per month as assistance.

He pointed out that the Puducherry government was granting paid internship opportunities for law students in the Union Territory. Puducherry Ministers A Namashivayam and R Kamalakannan, Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar, Puducherry Chief Judge P Dhanapal, Karaikal District Judge S Karthikeyan, Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt were among those present.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.The ceasefire violation took place at about 6 pm with Pakistan resorting to firing with small arms and intense mortar shelling. The Indi...

FACTBOX-Tennis-French Open champion Iga Swiatek

Factbox on Iga Swiatek, who defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday. Age 19Nation Poland WTA ranking 54 Highest ranking 48Seeding Unseeded Grand Slam titles 1 French Open 2020ROAD TO FI...

Rally to protest alleged assault of Sikh man

Around 50 members of Sikh community have taken out a protest rally in the city condemning the alleged assault of a Sikh man and pulling off his turban by police during a BJP march to the state secretariat at Howrah in West Bengal. The rally...

AIIMS-Telangana should become a top hospital: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Oct 10 PTI The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS coming up at Bibinagar in the state of Telangana should develop as a prestigious hospital, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He visited ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020