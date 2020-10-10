Body of missing man found buried in Kalyan construction site

Body of missing man found buried in Kalyan construction sitePTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:37 IST
Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)The body of a mason who wasmissing for the past few days was found buried at aconstruction site in Kalyan in Thane district, after whichpolice converted the missing person complaint to one ofmurder, an official said
Workers found the body while digging at the site afterwhich police was alerted, said Inspector NK Bankar of MFCpolice station.
