MP teen raped by boy sets herself ablaze; battles for life

A 14-year-old girl sustained grievous burn injuries in a suicide attempt after she was allegedly raped by a teen at her home in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:26 IST
A 14-year-old girl sustained grievous burn injuries in a suicide attempt after she was allegedly raped by a teen at her home in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Incidentally, the 15-year-old boy accused of raping her tried to put out the blaze before escaping from the spot leaving the victim in pain, an official added.

"As per the victim's statement to the sub divisional magistrate, the boy entered her home at 4pm on Wednesday when her family had gone out and her elder sister was out grazing goats. He then raped her," Sub Divisional Officer of Police OP Singh said. "Humiliated and distressed, she poured petrol on herself and tried to commit suicide. She has suffered grievous injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused tried to wrap her in a blanket to put out the fire," he added.

The boy escaped from the spot but was held on Thursday and has been charged with rape and sent to a reform home, the SDOP said..

