Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House on Monday from a three-day stay in the hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious. Trump appeared at a White House event called 'a peaceful protest for law & order,' attended by a few hundred people. His appearance is seen as a first step toward resuming full campaigning next week.
