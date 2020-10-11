MP: DSC cop kills senior at ordnance factory; goes into hiding

A havaldar of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) allegedly shot dead his senior, a Naib Subedar, at an ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district following a dispute with him, police said on Sunday. Havaldar Sakat Singh (aged around 55) fired five shots at Naib Subedar Ashok Shikara (45) from a rifle around 7.55 pm on Saturday and then went into hiding somewhere in the compound which has tall bushes, Madhav Nagar police station's sub-inspector C K Tiwari said.

The accused has an INSAS rifle with live bullets and has threatened that he would kill himself if someone comes close to him, he said. A DSC in-charge Colonel at the ordnance factory has been making efforts to make the accused surrender, he said.

Tiwari said the havaldar was involved in handling deployments and finances at the the corps earlier. As per initial investigation, after Naib Subedar Shikara came in some time back, a fight over supremacy started between them and the shooting was its fallout, he said.

The post-mortem of the victim has been conducted, the official said. The DSC is tasked with guarding defence installations across the country.