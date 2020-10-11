Left Menu
UP STF busts gang duping people on pretext of offering jobs

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested the mastermind of the gang, Devesh Kumar Mishra, and his accomplice Vineet Kumar Mishra from Aurbindo Park located in Indiranagar here, it said in the statement. The accused had come to Indiranagar to meet some people, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:24 IST
UP STF busts gang duping people on pretext of offering jobs

The special task force of the UP Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the secretariat and other government departments, a statement said. Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested the mastermind of the gang, Devesh Kumar Mishra, and his accomplice Vineet Kumar Mishra from Aurbindo Park located in Indiranagar here, it said in the statement.

The accused had come to Indiranagar to meet some people, the statement said. The STF said fake appointment letters, educational qualification documents of candidates, photographs and two registers were recovered from Devesh and Vineet.

A case has been registered in this matter at Indira Nagar police station, it said..

