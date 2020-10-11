Maha: Man attempts suicide to convince woman for marriage

A 24-year-old man cut his wristwith a blade while trying to convince his ex-girlfriend formarriage in Ambazari Lake area of Nagpur, and was saved intime after the latter called the police control room to reportthe incident, an official said on Sunday

The incident happened at 4:30pm on Saturday, theAmbazari police station official said, adding that the youth,identified as Shubham Doifode, has been booked under IPCsections for attempting suicide

"He was in a relationship with the woman between 2016and 2018. After she got engaged to another person last week,Doifode tried to convince her to marry him, and to show hissincerity, slashed his wrist with a blade. It was the womanwho called police control and Doifode could be shifted to ahospital in time," he added.